Korean drama Alice reveals first teaser

The first trailer for the drama ‘Alice’ is full of intrigue and suspense, watch the clip here Korean dramas are characterized by being interesting, short series, with a great production that excites all viewers by their way of telling stories and introducing their characters.

The success of K-dramas is that their plots reach the hearts of fans, regardless of language or territory, Korean series are here to stay as one of the most viewed content on the Internet.

If you no longer know what other Korean drama to watch or want to add another interesting title to your list of upcoming dramas, this time we bring you the first preview of ‘Alice’, the new science fiction story from South Korean television network SBS.

The plot of ‘Alice’ narrates the life of Park Jin Gyum who is a detective who is dedicated to investigating curious cases, the cold character will meet Yoon Tae Yi, they in his past life were a close couple that death separated.

Park Jin Gyum will face some mysterious cases that have to do with time travelers, these mythical characters will use ‘Alice’ as a means to make their journeys between the future and the past.

The official SBS channel on YouTube revealed the first preview of the K-drama ‘Alice’, the 21 second clip is full of action, fights with various objects and gives a small sample of the locations where the series was filmed.

‘Alice’ brings together great acting figures such as: Kim Hee Sun, Joo Won, Lee Da In, the direction was provided by Baek Soo Chan and the scriptwriter was Kim Kyu Won. ‘Alice’ will premiere on August 28 at 10 P.M. in Korean time, for the rest of the world it will be available on the famous official Rakuten Viki website.

Watch the first trailer for the Korean drama ‘Alice’:



