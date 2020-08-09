Korean actors who wowed us with their charming voice

The voices of these handsome actors complement their onscreen skills. Drama actors show many of their skills while acting, in addition to playing various characters, many times we also see them performing action scenes, singing, playing sports or playing a musical instrument, but the actors have another weapon to trap our hearts : his voice.

Those dialogues full of charm would not have the same effect if it were not thanks to the beautiful voices that the actors have and, such an important part for the interpretation of their roles must have some qualities.

Therefore, this time we will tell you about some Korean drama actors who have a charming voice capable of melting our hearts.

Which of these actors has the most compelling voice from your perspective? Share it in the comments and discover who thinks like you.

WOO DO HWAN

Woo Do Hwan has managed to make us fall in love with his voice, since in addition, he has shown that he can handle it according to the character he has to play, thus showing different facets of himself.

PARK BO GUM

Park Bo Gum’s voice adds to the many charms of this actor, not only does he demonstrate it in his dialogues, but he is also a quite skilled singer.

LEE JE HOON

This actor sings too, but he provided a bigger surprise by promoting a novel online. After participating in the announcement for this story, many people were caught by his beautiful voice.

JI CHANG WOOK

Ji Chang Wook has participated in the recording of some OST of dramas, one of them was in Healer, where he performed I’ll protect you, however, in each scene he takes care of making good use of his melodious voice to surprise us.

LEE JONG SUK

Lee Jong Suk has such a charming voice that he has even been the narrator of some documentaries and has also been in charge of reading some books, fortunately we can appreciate it on many occasions through his dramas.

HYUN BIN

This handsome actor has an incredible voice that in addition to accompanying him in each scene, has allowed him to interpret some melodies for the dramas he has filmed, he also performs some interpretations during his fan meetings, letting his fans enjoy this facet.



