Today’s Liverpool news summary includes claims that Liverpool are keeping an eye on Netherlands midfielder Theun Koopmeiners, as well as an update on the future of Roberto Firmino.

Last transfer – Koopmeiners, Nunez, Nkunku and Bellingham

Another day of transfer links, and several new names have been added to the equation.

According to I’s Northern Football correspondent Mark Douglas, the midfielder of Atalanta and the Netherlands national team, Theun Koopmainers, is a player that Liverpool has been “watching in recent months.”

Koopmeiners, a 24-year-old midfielder, played with Cody Gakpo at the World Cup.

There was more about Matheus Nunez: The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace doubled down on his claim that the Wolves midfielder is wanted by Liverpool, going so far as to say that “a deal will be agreed” before the summer window.

Wallace also says that last summer the Reds turned down the chance to sign Christopher Nkunka from RB Leipzig.

Need a Bellingham fix? Jan Oge Fjortoft says that an “insider” suggested that Dortmund might be tempted to sell for 150 million euros this winter, but will accept 120 million euros in the summer.

The Independent’s chief football columnist Miguel Delaney reports that Real Madrid are “increasingly confident” of signing Bellingham, as their statement is that they are “by far the best club for young talents.” You can ignore this report if you want!

Will Bobby sign up?

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Roberto Firmino is “still leaning towards” signing a new contract with Liverpool, despite interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Pep Linders has become the subject of discussion on social media today, and Wallace, in his report in The Telegraph, claims that his influence on transfers and other issues at Liverpool is growing.

Jurgen Klopp has denied suggestions that he has already spoken to Bellingham’s family about a move to Liverpool.

Bad news about Virgil’s hamstring

Despite the fact that Virgil van Dijk was taken off “as a precaution” in the match with Brentford, Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring problem is “worse than expected”, and the Dutchman is set for a long time out of the game.

In the news, Liverpool fans complain about the club's worst start to 2023, and some claim that Van Dijk's injury has left the Reds "with a signature recipe for disaster."

It also became known that Jim Moxon, the club doctor who unexpectedly left Liverpool at the beginning of the season, now works at Manchester United.

Latest news from other places

It seems that Manchester United will sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, and Eric ten Haga’s team needs a new number 2 after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from Old Trafford (BBC Sport).

Luis Suarez was warmly welcomed after arriving in Brazil, where he signed a contract with Gremio, where he will reunite with former Liverpool teammate Lucas Leiva (Football Daily).

West Ham co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 after a short illness (West Ham)

The thread of the day on Twitter and the match of the evening

This is hilarious. 'Assistant manager regularly takes first-team training sessions.' Of course he does, it's his job. https://t.co/v9e0LcZYSr — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 4, 2023

On the day when some Liverpool fans somehow came to the conclusion that Linders is the sole cause of all Liverpool’s problems, the thread about why most of these claims are complete nonsense.

There are four more Premier League games tonight in which Liverpool need a favour from Crystal Palace, who will play Tottenham at Selhurst Park.

