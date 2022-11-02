Konrad Laimer is at the center of the transfer battle between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester United intends to fight Liverpool for the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

This is reported by journalist Graham Bailey in a report for 90min.com in which he claims that Leipzig is waiting for offers.

In the summer, many expected that Laimer would move to Bayern Munich, but the transfer to the Bavarian giants never took place.

The Austrian was shocked by this, despite the fact that many believed that Bayern were simply delaying the transfer.

“I was ready to take this step back in the summer. It was very close, but Leipzig’s go—ahead didn’t come,” he said on Servus-TV.

Limer’s contract expires at the end of the season, which means that he will be able to be released in the summer of 2023.

Bailey claims that now that the carpet has been pulled out from under the midfielder, he is now ready to listen to suggestions, in addition to the offer of Bayern Munich.

It is said that Liverpool wanted to sign Limer at the end of the summer window and retains interest in the winner of the ball.

Since Manchester United was also a fan, it is believed that a transfer battle between the Premier League giants could soon begin.

The Red Devils have already signed Casemiro, however, they probably still need another midfielder.

Whether this midfielder will be one of Limer’s profiles or rather a playmaker remains to be seen.

If United decide to buy the Austrian, the move could become a reality as early as the January window, as Leipzig hope to get paid for the embattled midfielder before he becomes available for free in June.