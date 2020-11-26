Kong to Godzilla: the movie should be streamed directly

The movie Godzilla vs. Kong may debut directly on streaming platforms. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding the closing of cinemas, negotiations for the virtual launch, according to rumors, have already started.

According to what was found by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix would have made an offer of about $ 200 million for the distribution rights of the film. However, Warner Bros. Pictures, current distributor of the film in theaters, can choose to launch it on its streaming service, HBO Max – which is not yet available in Brazil.

It is worth remembering that Warner must also make another launch, much awaited, directly in this streaming. This is Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins.

As the rumors intensified, the company decided to officially comment, claiming that the launch of Godzilla vs. Kong will take place in theaters in 2021, as originally planned. However, we cannot rule out any possibility.

As the title itself suggests, the new film by these two great movie monsters will focus on showing a classic duel. In it, Godzilla and Kong will face each other, most likely causing real damage around them.

Although the campaign to publicize the feature has not yet started, some information about the look of the protagonists ended up leaking through toys. All of this has already left fans with a little taste of what lies ahead. In addition, the leak suggests that the monster Kaiju may also have a role in the film.

Directed by Adam Wingard, with screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong has names like Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

If everything goes according to plan, the theatrical release is scheduled for May 21, 2021. We will wait for news.



