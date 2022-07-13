Konami resumes sales of Classic Metal Gear Solid Games

The Metal Gear series of games is considered one of the best games in the stealth action genre. These are cult games that have managed to cultivate loyal fans, even if they can be a little silly at times. In any case, the silly moments of Metal Gear games, such as turning the box into the perfect tool for stealth, helped the series increase its 35-year lifespan. July 13, 2022 marks 35 years since the release of the first Metal Gear game, and Konami is going to celebrate this anniversary.

It seems that the biggest thing Konami wants to do to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Metal Gear is to resume sales of “temporarily suspended games”. While Konami hasn’t specified which games will return, fans have speculated that this recent tweet means Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will be available to play again. Most likely, this means that the licensing problems that caused Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 to disappear from store windows are over.

This problem was supposed to be temporary, but that didn’t stop fans from worrying that they might no longer be able to play some of their favorite Metal Gear Solid games. Initially, all versions of both games were removed from digital storefronts back in November 2021, which means that the eight-month wait for players is probably over. Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 are fondly remembered by fans of the franchise, and both games are considered among the best the series has to offer.

Although many will be happy to resume sales of these games, it is currently unknown when they will be available again in online stores. At one time there were rumors about a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, which many fans would probably welcome, given that the last version of the game was released in 2011. to be available for purchase, it looks like fans will see a remake of this game, it may take a long time.

However, many are happy that Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 are unlikely to disappear from digital storefronts forever. While the fear of this may seem far-fetched, given Ubisoft’s recent removal of online services for many of its games, many gamers are currently worried about the future of video game preservation.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty was released for PlayStation 2, the original Xbox and Windows back in 2001. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was released for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2004.