Konami restores excluded Metal Gear games for the 35th anniversary of the series

Konami is preparing to restore the Metal Gear games that it temporarily withdrew from sale as the series celebrates its 35th anniversary.

According to VGC, Konami’s Japanese Twitter account was posted to commemorate the anniversary and announced that fans will apparently be able to play the temporarily suspended recordings again soon.

“The Metal Gear series, released on July 13, 1987, is 35 years old today. “We are preparing to resume sales of games that have been temporarily suspended.”

This may apply to the Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 versions, which were removed from digital storefronts last November due to license renewal issues.

At the time , Konami stated: “We are currently working on renewing licenses for selected historical archival footage used in the game, so we have made a temporary decision to begin suspending sales of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products including these games in digital stores worldwide, starting on November 8, 2021.”

The full list of deleted games is as follows:

Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty HD Edition for PS3 and PS VitaMetal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater HD Edition for PS3 and PS VitaMetal Gear Solid HD Edition for PS3Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for PS Vita and PS NowMetal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 and 3 on Xbox 360Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D on Nintendo 3DSMetal Gear Solid 2 Substance on GOG.comMetal Gear Solid 2 HD for SHIELD TV on Nvidia ShieldMetal Gear Solid 3 HD for SHIELD TV on Nvidia Shield

Every IGN Metal Gear Review

The original Metal Gear was released for MSX and was the first game of the famous Hideo Kojima. It featured the main character of the series Solid Snake when he tried to destroy the original Metal Gear, the mechanism for launching nuclear missiles.

In 1990, it received a sequel called Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, but the franchise soon died down until Metal Gear Solid was released for the original PlayStation in 1998, forming what would become one of the most iconic franchises in video games, which ended with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain 2015 (not counting the poorly received spin-off Metal Gear Survive).

For those who manage their backlog or want to make a game plan for which Metal Gear games to return to and play next, we have compiled a complete playlist of all Metal Gear games that can be sorted, ranked and customized according to your preferences. playback status.

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.