Konami releases Metal Gear soundtrack on Spotify

The Japanese company adds several albums from the saga created by Hideo Kojima, although at the moment there are no new games announced.

Metal Gear isn’t back, but at least it’s not completely forgotten. Konami has remembered his prolific saga and has announced that a good part of his music is now available on Spotity. The Japanese company has incorporated a total of 9 albums, which include both the Metal Gear Solid saga and some of the most recent experiments. In addition to Metal Gear Rising: Revengance, there is also Metal Gear Survive, so far the last game in the series that has been released, the first without Hideo Kojima.

❗ Soundtracks to the iconic #MetalGear series have snuck into the KONAMI Europe Spotify account… Scope them out here: https://t.co/c5knj8Bb5o pic.twitter.com/8hpmC7u0xl — KONAMI Europe (@konamieu) July 22, 2020

All albums available on Spotify

Metal Gear 25th Anniversary – Metal Gear Music Selection Metal Gear 20th Anniversary – Metal Gear Music Collection Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Original Soundtrack Selection) Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (Vocal Tracks Selection) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Extended Soundtrack) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Original Soundtrack Selection) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Vocal Tracks) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – The Lost Tapes (Original Soundtrack) Metal Gear Survive (Original Soundtrack)

Since the release of Hideo Kojima, just in late 2015, Konami has only developed one new video game in the series. This is Metal Gear Survive, a spin-off that embraces the survival genre and tells an alternative story. After being engulfed by a wormhole, the protagonists of the video game will discover that they are in another universe. There is no doubt that the setting is the same, as the mother base is still there. All in all, the world is riddled with a kind of zombies.

Will there be a new Metal Gear Solid in the future? At the moment, there is no official announcement about it.



