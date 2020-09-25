Konami relaunches Metal Gear, Castlevania

Konami confirmed that starting this Friday, the 25th, PC players will be able to access the classics of the company’s most renowned franchises, with redesigned visuals and fully adapted to the computer configurations. Rescuing titles like Contra and Castlevania from the 8-bit generation to the fantastic Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, Konami’s project seeks to breathe new life into its main titles.

From the stealth franchise of the iconic Solid Snake, the titles that make a presence in Konami’s move are Metal Gear, released in 1987 for the MSX2 and later on NES, Metal Gear Solid, adapting 3D graphics in the saga for the first time when it arrived on the PlayStation in 1998, and the renowned Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, expansion of the Sons of Liberty universe, launched in 2002 for the PlayStation 2.

The Konami Collector’s: Castlevania & Contra series is also now available for PCs, bringing games from the 8-bit era that marked genres and stories in the world of video games. Among the 5 games that are part of the package, it is possible to have access to Castlevania (1986), Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest (1987), Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse (1989), Contra (1987) and Super Contra (1988).



