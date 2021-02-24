Konami launches online store to sell official brand products

Konami now has an online store for selling its official products, including household items, clothing, accessories, special items and classic collectibles. This is an action taken in conjunction with the marketing agency WAYPOINT, from Los Angeles. The store emerges as a point of purchase for items from the iconic brands Castlevania, Metal Gear, Goemon, Suikoden, eFootball PES and others to be launched in the coming months, according to Konami.

According to Konami’s senior director of business development and licensing, Mike Rajna, the company has more than 50 years of history with its brands, many spanning generations of game fans. And with the launch of the official Konami store, those responsible for opening this new business are excited to offer fans access to exclusive products and collectible items.

WAYPOINT’s executive and creative brand director, Sean Murrin, comments that there is an incredible wealth of brand content in the KONAMI catalog and that partnering with the Japanese company creating and managing the site is an exciting effort. He reinforces that the responsible team has expertise to create dynamic experiences and that it will carefully select the items desired by the fans following the consumer’s preference.

WAYPOINT will be responsible for the general care of the store, it will be the agency that will update the stock of products, manage the daily activities of the store and work with KONAMI in the supply of items. You will also be responsible for managing any other elements added, from ordering to customer service.

In-store orders can be placed worldwide and both companies reinforce that they will take into account fan feedback to improve the service offered. One of the points that shows this is the existence of an online chat field, where the customer can ask questions and make suggestions.