Konami Is Positioned: They Will Continue To Sell NFTs In The Future

Konami will continue to map out projects with the NFT in mind following the success of the 14 tokens sold as part of Castlevania’s 35th anniversary. Konami persists in its approach to NFTs. The Japanese company takes advantage of the results of the third year of the current fiscal year to point out what we can expect to see from its hands. Contrary to statements by the CEO of Electronic Arts, the company behind Silent Hill and Castlevania will continue to support this source of income.

“We will also sell NFTs in an effort to preserve content our consumers have loved as commemorative art,” they state. The firm has already celebrated the 35th anniversary of Castlevania with 14 of these tokens in special format. With the auction they raised more than 140,000 euros.

These Castlevania NFTs featured all sorts of commemorative items. One user paid $17,518 for a 3-minute gameplay video, while another paid $26,732 for Dracula’s Castle Pixel Art. Almost nothing.

In the Castlevania Memorial NFT, as its first token-related project was called, the company had an ace up its sleeve. Konami reserves a royalty of up to 10% for each subsequent sale over those 14 NFT. If a user sells it, the company will receive their percentage. They have everything tied up.

What do other companies say?

It is not the only Asian company that has come out in favor of NFTs. Square Enix declared that he hopes they will become “a trend”. “Another term that has rapidly gained presence in 2021 has been NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens. The advent of NFTs, which use blockchain technology, has increased the liquidity of digital objects, which has opened the doors to trade with a variety of these items at high prices”, revealed Yosuke Matsuda, president of the brand.

On the other hand, SEGA expressed not having decided anything, and that everything will depend on the reaction of the community.