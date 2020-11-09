Konami goes back and disables PT compatibility with PS5

After months of developments on the compatibility of PT with the PlayStation 5, Sony decided to end the story and point out what led the game to run only on PS4. According to the company, it was a “publisher decision” – in this case, Konami – to make the game playable only in the current generation and for the few players who have yet saved it in their libraries.

In this second semester, much was said about the possibility of PT being backwards compatible with new generation consoles, especially since it did not appear on the official list of the ten games that will not work on PlayStation 5. To further reinforce this thesis, in recent weeks media outlets reported that they managed to make the demo play on PS5 during the early distribution of the video game, but only for a short time.

Unfortunately, the joy of the fans lasted for a short time, as days later, a message appeared in the game’s description, confirming that the title is playable only on PS4. Even though it ran well enough in the new generation, the game was soon blocked for reasons that involved only Konami’s will. So far, nothing more has been released about a more detailed explanation.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the United States and selected countries, arriving in Brazil and the rest of the world on November 19.



