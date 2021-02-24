Konami develops a television competition based on Frogger

The arcade of the Japanese company will return in this peculiar format, which will have 13 episodes. Frogger returns, but not to video games, but to television.

This has been confirmed in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter. The legendary Konami arcade will not debut in a fiction series, but will do so with a television contest. The streaming service NBCUniversal has commissioned 13 episodes, in which the contenders will become the friendly frog of the video game. The objective? Overcome a series of dangerous obstacles inspired by the title.

The “levels,” so to speak, will test participants’ strength, strategy, and problem-solving skills. There will only be one winner, who will receive a cash prize. Frogger will be the first original competition at Peacock, which has been especially focused on producing docuseries.

In this case, the contest is produced by Eureka Productions (ABC’s Holey Moley, Fox’s Name That Tune), in collaboration with Konami Cross Media NY. The creator of the format is Chris Culvenor, with Paul Franklin serving as executive producer.

Only in the United States

Peacock operates only in the United States, so it is unknown if any of the platforms available in Spain will buy the series or will remain exclusively in the North American market. Frogger, meanwhile, was born in 1981 for recreational, one of those old Konami games of yesteryear.

Konami recently announced the closure of its production units, although the Japanese company affirms that this maneuver will not happen in the goodbye of its games division. The company is working on the next-generation version of eFootball PES, which will change the Fox Engine graphics engine to Unreal Engine. Meanwhile, little or nothing is known about future video games in the Silent Hill saga, Metal Gear Solid or Castlevania. The bad tongues speak of several projects in progress, although at the moment there has been no official confirmation in this regard. We will have to wait.