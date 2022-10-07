Konami apparently has “several” Silent Hill series games in development

vSpeaking with the French Movie & Game website (and translated by ResetEra user Angie), Hans admitted that he “knows a little bit about [the next Silent Hill game]” before saying that he is “working with the original creators at Konami [and] there are several games in development as we speak. There are several teams with a large line of games on it. They will revive the franchise. I think [Konami] were really impressed with the success of the Resident Evil remakes, which are definitely exceptional games.”

He went on to say: “I don’t work directly on games, but I work with Konami, whom I met when I shot the first Silent Hill movie.”

Elsewhere, Hans confirms long-standing rumors that the Bloober Team is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2, while “several other teams” are working on various other games. The Bloober horror specialists collaborated with Konami last year, and earlier this year, the CEO of the Bloober Team, Peter Babieno, declined to comment on the ongoing rumors about the Silent Hill project, but said that the studio will talk about what will happen next “as soon as we can.”

Last month, an unannounced Silent Hill game was evaluated by South Korea’s Games Evaluation and Management Committee called The Short Message.

Rumors about a new part of the Silent Hill franchise have been circulating for years, and a report at the end of last year said that Konami plans to revive the franchise along with Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania.

In other news, Sonic Team confirmed that the soundtrack to Sonic Frontiers will include 150 tracks, making it the biggest soundtrack in the history of Sonic The Hedgehog.