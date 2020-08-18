Konami announces Flamengo licensed to PES 2021

Good news for the Nation! Konami today announced (18) the renewal of the contract with Flamengo as the official partner of for two more seasons. This renewal is the result of the relationship of several years between the club and the game, and the official trailer shows images of the stars of the Brazilian champion team and Libertadores.

The images show the stars Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Everton Ribeiro and Rodrigo Caio in actions in the locker room and on the lawn. São Paulo, also a partner of the game, was the first to be announced. The contract with Fla includes the insertion of the PES logo on the club shirt – match and training – and interview backgrounds.

It is worth noting that Fla remains exclusive to the Konami game in the PES 2021 season update, the PES 2021 eFootball and PES Mobile eFootball. The eFootball PES 2021 season update brings with it the features and gameplay of the eFootball PES 2021, a game that was hailed as the best sports game at E3 2019, among other prizes.

The game also features exclusive UEFA Euro 2020 mode and content, before the original club tournament. PES 2021 includes highly detailed 3D scanning of the club’s players, capturing the image by mimicking the movements, play style and technical resources of these players.

Konami’s efforts are focused on the launch of Pro Evolution Soccer for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021, which is why the game is just an update. There was also a change of graphics engine for the franchise games, with Unreal Engine in place of FOX Engine.

PES 2021 had arrived in physical and digital stores on September 15, for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with pre-sale prices of R $ 99.90 for PC and R $ 179.90 for consoles. Those who already have PES 2020 and 2020 Lite have a 20% discount. There are also versions of partner clubs of the franchise (Arsenal, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United), a little more expensive: the value jumps to R $ 119.90 and 199.90.

We are pleased to announce the extension of our long-standing partnership with one of the largest and most successful football clubs in the world. Building on our existing relationship after these past four years, we hope to further strengthen our collaboration with Flamengo, a champion club that we are proud to continue to feature extensively in the eFootball PES franchise. “Takayuki Kubo, President of Konami Digital Entertainment Inc.



