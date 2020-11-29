Kojima’s claim to be working on a new Silent Hill

Hideo Kojima is undoubtedly one of the leading names in the gaming industry. The name of the legendary name is remembered again these days with a Silent Hill game, which is allegedly realized in collaboration with Konami and Sony. The signals that the game will melt the ice between Konami and Kojima, which is among the claims for the PS5, also seem to be true.

Hideo Kojima and Konami may reunite

Since the beginning of this year, there have been widespread rumors about Silent Hill. One of them was that the studio Project Siren was working on a reboot game with the game’s original creators. The other is Hideo Kojima and Konami, whose demo was published and P.T. It was that he corrected their relationship through Sony to revive the canceled Silent Hill game known as

Nowadays, new developments have emerged regarding the allegations, including Kojima. According to a YouTube user named Moore’s Law Is Dead, Hideo Kojima and Konami have collaborated on the Silent Hill game as a result of Sony’s efforts. The most important part of the claim is the possibility that the game will be announced at The Game Awards 2020, which will be held next month.

It is also added that the game will only be released on the PS5 platform due to Sony. Besides, Sony, Konami or Kojima have not made even the slightest explanation about this issue. Released in 2014 by Guillermo del Toro and Kojima partnership, P.T. The game named was very popular at that time. The demo, played by millions of players, was removed from PlayStation Store in 2015. Later, when Kojima lost ties with Konami, the project was completely shelved.



