Kojima Productions to reveal new features on December 16

Taking advantage of the fifth anniversary of the study, the developer led by Hideo Kojima prepares a very special update.

What is Kojima Productions working on? Will it be a sequel to Death Stranding or an entirely new IP? There are many questions and unknowns that surround Hideo Kojima’s study, but perhaps some of these mysteries will be solved on social networks very soon. Something like this anticipates the studio itself, which has celebrated Kojima Producctions’ fifth anniversary on Twitter. The most interesting? His intention to announce news on December 16.

It is unknown if it is the confirmation of the new project of the Japanese, but the message makes it clear that those interested will receive “exciting” news. They ask the followers to be very attentive to their Twitter account and to follow them in the celebrations starting at 6:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time). “We are going to offer an exciting update that you don’t want to miss out on,” they wrote in the tweet.

New project under development

That Kojima Productions was working on something new was obvious, as his previous project already went on sale on both PS4 and PC. However, it was through social networks where they made the open secret official. In fact, they are looking for staff for their Tokyo studio, new talents to join to develop a video game about which nothing is known today. Kojima usually announces games well in advance, so it wouldn’t be strange if the reveal happened years before the product is finished.

Death Stranding is one of the most intimate works of the Japanese developer. We handle Sam Porter Bridges, a man who delivers packages in a post-apocalyptic America. Behind this seemingly everyday work is the key to saving the world, or perhaps delaying the inevitable for a few more years. Only by connecting the different regions will you be able to fight against the threat that endangers the very existence of human beings and other creatures.



