Kojima Productions takes action for its new game

Kojima Productions has confirmed in a tweet that it is working on a new project. Although the studio stated that the recruitment process for the new game has started, it did not provide information about the details of the production.

Kojima Productions posted job postings for its new game

“Kojima Productions confirms that a new project is under development and wants to recruit the best talent in the field to work at our Tokyo studio. Don’t forget to visit our site for explanations and requirements ”.

These postings include areas such as a network programmer to assist with playing online or multiplayer, and a 3D designer for weapon models. Candidates are required to know fluent Japanese. This means that Kojima will not move its studio outside of Japan anytime soon.

Since last year’s Death Stranding, the company has given a lot of hints that they are working on something new. Kojima mentioned that a new Death Stranding was possible in September 2019, and a new horror game in November. Actress Norman Reedus stated that he was in talks with Kojima to do more last March. In addition to all this, the composer of Kojima Productions recently announced that he is recording for an undisclosed project.

Considering the number of open projects, it is anticipated that the studio will soon start working on a full-fledged game for its new game.



