Kojima Productions is threatening legal action against those who claim that Hideo Kojima was linked to the murder of Shinzo Abe

After a racist joke that linked Hideo Kojima to the assassination of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe, Kojima Productions threatened legal action against those who promote “the spread of fake news and rumors that convey false information.”

Today, on July 9, Kojima Productions released a statement on Twitter saying that it “strongly condemns the spread of fake news and rumors that convey false information. We will not tolerate such slander and in some cases we will consider going to court.”

According to PC Gamer, the reason for this statement is related to a racist joke that seemingly started on 4Chan (I know, shocking), which states that Kojima was the killer behind the death of Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, who was killed when he was giving a speech before the upcoming elections on Friday, July 8th.

Abe was shot twice and died in hospital, and a suspect named Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested at the scene and confessed to shooting the former prime minister.

This so-called joke was picked up by a French comedian in a tweet mocking the situation and was retweeted by a far-right French politician named Damien Rieu, who is associated with the Génération Identitaire movement, of which he is a co-founder. Rieu took the joke as a fact and started spreading it.

Despite all the signs that this is clearly some kind of stupid joke, images falsely linking Kojima to the murder appeared “in the Iranian media and as part of a Greek news broadcast.”

Rieu has since apologized, but the damage has already been done. Now Kojima Productions is doubling down and telling everyone that this is not something to joke about, and that in some cases it will sue if this slander against Hideo Kojima continues.

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news columnist. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.