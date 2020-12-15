Kojima Productions confirms big news for tomorrow

Leonard Manson
Through its social networks, developer Kojima Productions announced that on Wednesday (16) it will present great news for fans, with the publication of “exciting updates” and must-see.

Tomorrow, the studio Kojima Prodctions will complete five years of activities and, to celebrate the feat, Hideo Kojima confirmed that he will share “some exciting updates that you will not want to miss”.

The news will start to appear from 2 am today (15) to tomorrow (16), according to Brasília time. So stay tuned!

