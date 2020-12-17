Kojima Productions celebrates 5 years with new products

This Wednesday (16), Kojima Productions, developer named after the famous director Hideo Kojima, celebrates 5 years of existence. In the previous days, the company promised great news for the date, but they were just new products in the official store and a conceptual art.

The new products from the official Kojima Productions store include a shirt, a mug, a sweatshirt jacket and a thermos to celebrate the company’s 5 years. Prices range from $ 12 to $ 50 depending on the product.

A LUDENS wallpapper, the developer’s official mascot, and a PDF explaining its creation process were also made available. It is possible to download the material on the links provided by the tweet itself.

Since Death Stranding, which was released last year for PS4, and won a PC version this year, the producer has not given details about its upcoming projects. Rumors point to the completion of Silent Hills, a game that was announced when Kojima was still part of Konami, but was canceled with his departure.



