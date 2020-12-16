Kojima Productions 5th Anniversary Wallpaper

The developer led by Kojima Productions has clarified that they had not planned to announce any video game.

Five years have passed since Kojima Productions was re-established as an independent studio. It happened after the departure of Hideo Kojima from Konami, so that the creative could get to work on projects other than Metal Gear Solid. Death Stranding is the first of them, which went on sale for both PS4 and PC. Taking advantage of this fifth anniversary, the developer has given away a new wallpaper of Ludens, Kojima Productions’ mascot.

This is an idea shared by Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa, Art Manager, during the 20 years they have worked together. “Ludens is a character who seeks digital entertainment,” Shinkawa explained in an article they shared in PDF. “That’s why I visualized the character as something close to an explorer.” It’s actually kind of a knight-scout mix, a vision that hasn’t changed much from conception to final execution.

From Sapiens to Ludens

“When I met Kojima more than 20 years ago, I wanted to create mascots for the development team. At the time, I already had an idea of ​​the character and the logo that would eventually become the prototypes we currently have. I have tried to remember these concepts, it could be said that I have used them as prototypes ”. And why does he carry a flag and not a sword or a gun? According to the artist, Kojima thought that using these elements as iconography would imply a violent vision within the studio. “We’re not going to fight, so I don’t want him to carry a sword or a gun.” The character is not going to change significantly, but it will be refined. For example, in the fifth anniversary version, Shinkawa has designed a new jetpack.

In addition to all this, Kojima Productions has announced new items for its store. What has not occurred is any kind of reveal about his next game. “There are no announcements about games today,” the official Twitter account responded to a user. “The updates we have planned are simply to celebrate the anniversary and thank you for the support you have given us over these five years.”



