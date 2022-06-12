Kojima Announces He’s Making the Game He’s Always Wanted — for Xbox

A brand new game by Hideo Kojima, created in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios, was officially announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2022. The beloved author is perhaps best known for creating the Metal Gear Solid series, and after he became independent, Kojima Productions released Death Stranding in 2019. Earlier this week, apparently, information about Hideo Kojima’s horror game called Overdose was leaked, but the author’s next project was only slightly teased by the man himself.

Hideo Kojima’s directorial debut, Metal Gear, broke new ground when it was released in 1987. The MSX2 computer game, considered by many to be the first true stealth game, offers players to take on the role of a special operative, Solid Snake, who infiltrates a fortress state called the Outer Sky. Metal Gear popularized the genre of stealth games, and Kojima directed a long line of sequels until the release of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain in 2015. Kojima Productions’ latest release is Death Stranding, a post-apocalyptic postal service simulator starring The Walking. Norman Reedus from Dead. Reedus teased Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, but the director and his studio remained silent about the alleged discovery.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2022, Hideo Kojima (via the LINK) told some details about his next game. Although the official name of the project was not given, Kojima confirmed that his next venture will use Microsoft’s advanced cloud technologies to bring to life a previously unseen concept. Kojima indicated that it “may take some time” to fully implement the project, but the creator of Metal Gear seems happy to announce more news in the future. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer repeats that Kojima’s next project will bring to life a concept never seen before.

Although the next project of the creator of Metal Gear is extremely interesting, many fans still have hope for the Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Back in 2014, the infamous fraudster released P.T., a short psychological horror game, under the fictitious name of the developer “7780s Studio”. The game, which stands for “Playable Teaser”, eventually turned out to be a short demo of the new Silent Hill game created by Kojima and directed by Guillermo del Toro. Although many fans still dream of getting their hands on Kojima’s Silent Hills project, the developer seems to be more interested in implementing fresh concepts.

Hideo Kojima is an icon of the gaming industry, who has created a huge line of fun and exciting games for more than three decades. The author’s latest project is said to offer gamers new experiences, although it will probably continue many of Kojima’s most popular themes and recurring elements. For fans of Hideo Kojima’s special style, his partnership with Xbox Game Studios should be an extremely exciting idea.