Koh-Lanta Les 4 Terres: Samuel is not in the right team!

Friday August 28, the new season of Koh-Lanta Les 4 Terres started on TF1. Something to delight the fans who were impatiently awaiting it!

This year, Denis Brogniart announced new rules in Koh-Lanta. The 24 candidates are divided into 4 teams. Then there is that of the North, South, East and West.

And in the Northern team, one of the candidates does not feel out of place! Eh yes ! We are talking about Samuel, the 39-year-old adventurer. So he said on Instagram that his heart was in the South:

“It is true that there are quite a few articles in the media claiming that I am from Perpignan, that I am Catalan. So people asked themselves the question: “why am I representing the North?” “. I was not born in Perpignan but my parents had the very good idea to move to Canet-en-Roussillon when I was 3 years old”

“I left at the age of 21 but it is true that I have all my family there. My heart is there. My life is there I said so in the media. Clearly, I am Catalan. ”

KOH-LANTA: SAMUEL IN HIS HEART ELSEWHERE!

The Koh-Lanta adventurer therefore ended up in the north because he now lives in Paris: “Quite simply, I live in Paris. My job is here, my family, my son is here. Naturally the production put me on the Northern team. Obviously, I didn’t know it. ”

“As you understood, we learned the theme of the show, Koh-Lanta les 4 Terres, directly when we arrived in front of Denis Brogniart. That’s why I was surprised at the time. After that, I didn’t have to worry about that idea. ”

“I defend the colors of the North and try to do it as best I can. Yes my heart is there, but we can have common values ​​”



