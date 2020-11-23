Koh-Lanta: Brice gained 25 kg after returning to France!

After his adventure in “Koh-Lanta”, Brice confided in the subject of his weight gain. The young man has gained 25 kilos back in France!

The Koh-Lanta candidates know this. Once they leave the adventure game, the temptation to eat anything and everything is increased tenfold.

This is the reason why some adventurers yoyoed for several weeks before regaining their original weight. And young Brice therefore did not stay.

The 25-year-old adventurer who made the heyday of TF1’s TV game made some very funny confidences. Very thin during his participation in Koh-Lanta, the latter confided on social networks that he had gained a lot of weight when he returned home.

Indeed, the reckless adventurer admitted to having gained nearly 25 kilos! “You should know that I was 53 kilos, I came home, and in a month, the truth, I put on 25 kilos!”, Confided the young man, himself still shocked by his words.

BRICE TAKEN 25 KILOS IN ONE MONTH AFTER PARTICIPATING IN KOH-LANTA

These are not the only confidences made by Brice. The latter confessed to his followers that he spent his days, and even his nights, eating. “I was going day and night, they were on at 3am I was eating in the kitchen I was doing that. Going from super skinny, I’m not going to say super big, I was 75 kilos, it’s not big, but I went from super skinny to big “.

Incredible secrets for the young man. Passionate about sport and well-being, he confided that he had started a drastic diet in order to regain his healthy weight.

He thus wanted to reassure his fans. “I had returned to sport, you would have seen my athletic level. It was crazy stuff, I was running at 2 an hour. I didn’t see my friends for a month, I was holed up in my house. I didn’t want to see my friends anymore, ”he said, proud of himself.

Dorian’s fellow adventurer said the return to France was therefore very violent for him. “Fortunately we have the psychologist from Koh-Lanta helping us. She can understand us. While our families can imagine but cannot understand. And know what we went through, “he concluded in a Live on Instagram.



