KOF XV Reveals Trailers For K And New Character Isla

KOF XV: The King of Fighters XV participated in the Tokyo Game Show 2021 revealing news about the game and presenting two character trailers at once. Today, September 30th, the K in the game and the new character Isla were revealed.

K has already become a “war old man”, having made his debut in The King of Fighters 99. The character’s “bad boy” look doesn’t deny his origins in the 90s, and he returns to the new KOF with his heavy punches and techniques to cause a lot of hitting on distracted players.