Koch Media, from Dead Island and Saints Row, Will Perform at E3

Koch Media: With E3 2021 gaining momentum and announcing more and more participants and information, the producer Koch Media has already revealed part of its plans: on June 11, at 4 pm (GMT), she will make a presentation during the Summer Games Fest!

Responsible for titles like Dead Island, Saints Row, Maneater and Shenmue 3, Koch Media also owns the Deep Silver studio, so we can expect some pretty cool revelations, although nothing concrete about the games has been confirmed so far.

Maybe now we’ll see a new chapter of Saints Row? After all, before the coronovaríus pandemic exploded, the CEO of Koch Media had already promised that we would see the game in 2020, which of course didn’t happen.

Late last year, Deep Silver also went to Twitter to confirm that Dead Island 2 was still in development, which greatly increases the chances of having more news soon!

Which announcement would you most like to see Koch Media make at E3 2021? Let us know in the comments below!