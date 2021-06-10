Koch Media Announces Prime Matter, Its New Distribution Label

Koch Media: During its Primetime Gaming, the company presents this new brand, which will include the publication of games such as Pay Day 3 or Crossfire: Legion. Koch Media has presented its new video game distribution label, Prime Matter, during the Summer Game Fest digital event prior to E3 2021. Dedicated to providing editing and publishing support to video games from all over the world, the Embracer Group company has announced this premium seal.

In a statement issued to the media, Koch Media explains that Prime Matter was born as a response to the continued growth that the company has experienced in recent times. With this initiative they expand their portfolio of protected studios and edited video games, from large proposals to small projects, thus reaching new audiences yet to be conquered. Of note is the presence of Warhorse Studios or Starbreeze, who work on Payday 3.

Based in Munich, Germany, Prime Matter is made up of industry veterans and enthusiasts for bringing freshness to the industry; hence the great variety of genres and origins of video games that have been announced on the occasion of this birth.

Payday 3, Crossfire: Legion, The Last Oricru and many more

Mario Gerhold will be in charge of leading the Prime Matter group and leading the creative vision, expression and creativity that they will try to infect his associated studies. “Prime Matter is a new home for premium gaming, offering current and future partners the full experience of the Koch Media Group alongside a dynamic new team dedicated to maximizing their true potential,” said Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Media. “The core of the video game industry is, of course, entertainment. Prime Matter will constantly seek to innovate and inspire players in all its activities, upholding the core values ​​of what makes our industry so special: it is inherently fun, ”he adds.

The games announced during the presentation are: Pay Day 3 (Starbreeze Studios); Crossfire: Legion (Smilegate); a new Painkiller; Scars Above; Codename Final Form; Gungrave G.O.R.E; Dolmen; The Last Oricru; Echoes of the End; The Chant; Enceased; and Kingdom Come Deliverance for Nintendo Switch.