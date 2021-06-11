Koch Media Announces New Publisher and 12 New Games

Koch Media: Recently, the folks at Koch Media made a very interesting digital presentation to the press with the intention of introducing their new publisher, dubbed Prime Matter. This new label will work similarly to Deep Silver, another very popular distributor for Koch Media. To take advantage of the launch of the brand, it is clear that the company also decided to announce no less than 12 new games that will be released in the future.

While some of them are already in more advanced development, others are still in the early stages, but you could see their potential. Curious to find out more about the new games? Then take a look at the complete list below, which even includes a game from a Brazilian studio!

1. Payday 3

Fans of the franchise have known about Payday 3 for some time, but it was still great to see something about the game after so many years of waiting. What we can say is that its developers have confirmed that the game should only be released on PCs and consoles in 2023, but they have already released the first official image, as you can see above.

With this first step, we’re sure we’ll see news about Payday 3 very soon, maybe at E3 this year or 2022!

2. Crossfire: Legion

A partnership between Smilegate and Prime Matter was formed to launch Crossfire: Legion, a very interesting RTS developed by Blackbird Interactive studio.

From what has been shown, you can already get a sense that the world will take a more futuristic approach, with a global war happening and several factions to get to know on the PC as early as 2022.

3. Painkiller

It was a surprise to learn that the new game in the Painkiller series is in development, but for now that’s all that’s been shared. News, images and a forecast of its release should be announced in the coming months, so keep an eye out!

4. Scars Above

The folks at Mad Head Games are working on Scars Above, a very promising action adventure game that relies on many darker sci-fi elements.

Players will be alone in an extremely hostile world that seems to have come straight out of a nightmare. With your protagonist, you’ll have to unravel the mysteries of this world and try to find information about the creatures present in the place. For now, we know it will be released on PC and consoles in 2022.

5. Final Form

Under the temporary name Final Form, this very futuristic FPS promises to put its players in the role of a cybernetic Valkyrie to save humanity from its extinction.

The plot is very promising, but we’ll only see more about the game in the coming months, and its release date hasn’t even been revealed yet. What we know so far is that the game will be available on PC and consoles.

6. Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Developer Studio IGGYMOB showed off their new game, Gungrave G.O.R.E. firsthand during the Koch Media event. This third person shooter will put you in the role of the character Grave, a gunslinger who is only interested in eliminating the dozens of enemies he encounters.

The stylish looking game is set to be released on PC and consoles as early as 2022, with more to come in the coming months!

7. Dolmen

If you were curious to know more about the game developed by a Brazilian studio, here it is: Dolmen! We checked out some of the action RPG gameplay that Massive Work Studio is currently working on.

He seems to have a good inspiration from elements of Sci-Fi, the work of H.P. Lovecraft and even the Soulslike games from what we could see. As you can see from the official artwork, it promises to be quite interesting, but we won’t see it on PC and consoles until 2022.

8. The Last Oricru

For those who love an action RPG and mix different themes, such as a medieval world and science fiction elements, The Last Oricru can be an excellent choice. GoldKnights developers will put us on another planet in the role of one of the only humans out there.

The protagonist’s story will be a mystery from the start, but then it’s our job to unravel more about the world and our character. For those interested, it is worth saying that The Last Oricru should be released in 2022.

9. Echoes Of The End

Also under a temporary name, the game Echoes of the End is an action-adventure title very focused on its narrative. It puts you in a unique fantasy world and tells the story of the character Ryn, who is looking for her true meaning in life.

According to the developers at Myrkur Games, we can expect the game on PC and next-gen consoles, it’s just unclear when it will actually be released for now.

10. The Chant

If you like horror games, our tip is to keep an eye on The Chant, developed by Studio Brass Token. The game will put you on a spiritual retreat, where your character tries to deal with past traumas, as well as others who went to look for help there.

Instead of some help, the protagonist will encounter terrors from another dimension, which she will need to fight to survive this psychedelic horror. The game is expected to be released on PC and consoles in 2022.

11. Encased

You can say that Encased drew a lot of attention for being a game in the most classic form of an RPG, in addition to having a very irreverent humor as you can see in the trailer above.

If you liked what you saw, you can try it for yourself as early as September this year on PCs.

12. King’s Bounty II

Strategy RPG fans may already know the King’s Bounty series very well, but those who haven’t had the opportunity to venture into the franchise will have a good chance of doing so with King’s Bounty II.

According to developer 1C Entertainment, the game will hit PC and consoles on August 24, 2021.

Bonus: Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Switch

In closing, we also had great news that Warhorse Studios is working collaboratively with Saber Interactive to bring a version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Nintendo Switch.

There is no forecast yet when the port will reach the Big N’s hybrid console, but it’s great to know that this fantastic, more realistic RPG can be enjoyed anywhere and anytime.