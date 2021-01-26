Kobe’s first anniversary of death: Vanessa Bryant’s year was so tough

Vanessa Bryant (38) looks back on very difficult months. The life of the American was shaken by a terrible stroke of fate a year ago : Her husband Kobe (41) and daughter Gianna (13) were killed along with seven other people in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. Today marks the first anniversary of the tragedy. Since that day, the widow of the former professional basketball player has had to endure a lot.

Vanessa not only had to do her own grief work, but also had to be there for her three other daughters and support them during this time. In addition to Gianna, she and Kobe had three other daughters. Weeks after the accident, she once again proved her impressive strength: she dedicated touching words to the two deceased at a memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and revealed her deeply felt pain.

At the same time, the 38-year-old tried to achieve something legally: She sued the helicopter company because she had given a take-off permit despite dangerous weather conditions. In addition, police officers are said to have taken photos of the accident site and showed them around. The police department was subsequently accused of covering up the officers’ behavior by simply ordering that the pictures be deleted.

As if that weren’t bad enough, Vanessa got into an argument with her mother Sofia Laine. In a conversation with Univision’s El Gordo y La Flaca , Sofia claimed that she had been thrown out of the house by her daughter and that she had broken off contact. Vanessa reacted angrily to these allegations : “My husband and my daughter died unexpectedly and now my mother is so bold as to speak negatively about me in an interview.”

Despite all the setbacks and difficulties that she faced after Kobe and Gigi’s death, Vanessa does not give up – even if the pain over the heavy loss is of course deep. She keeps commemorating them with photos and emotional words on her Instagram channel – including on the first day of their death: “I will never understand why and how such a tragedy could happen to such beautiful, lovable and wonderful people. It still feels like it unreal. “