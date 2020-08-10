Know why PS5 should cost more than Xbox series X rival

Much is speculated about the prices of the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft. One of the information that is always ventilated is that the future Xbox Series X is cheaper than the PlayStation 5. But why would that happen? A report by Wccftech promises to explain the reasons for the price difference.

According to the publication, the Redmond giant would have a greater capacity than the Japanese manufacturer to offer cheaper products. This is because the American multinational would have sufficient resources to absorb production costs to a certain extent.

Microsoft would also have a firm strategy of bringing its console to a value purposely lower than its competitor. For this, the company will confirm the price of the Xbox Series X later than the rival.

Even so, the expectation of experts is that the PS5 will take the best in sales. That’s because the Xbox family would not have a strong presence in Japan or Europe – in general terms, it lags behind in countries that don’t speak English.

To try to change this scenario, Microsoft intends to launch a console more accessible in the pocket – and, consequently, less powerful – to try to attract those consumers who do not want to spend nonsense for the more sophisticated versions of the new generation. Another point is that Sony is also considered to be weaker in multiplatform games.



