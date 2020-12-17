Know the trick to send a private message in a group

WhatsApp Web has been updated and now allows the user to reply to a private message within a group

WhatsApp Web Group Private Message – Let’s be real. There are so many times every day that you find yourself in a dilemma of whether to reply to a WhatsApp message, but due to certain reasons, you just don’t want everyone in the group to see your reply. You want your WhatsApp response to be a secret between you and the person you are sending it to, leaving others in the dark.

Of course, you can always choose to reply directly on WhatsApp Web to that person, but then why waste time when there is a solution prepared just for you? Yes, and it guarantees the privacy of WhatsApp Web group messages.

It’s the best way to have your cake and eat it too! Fortunately, WhatsApp realized the importance of providing its users with this feature and did so through an update. So how to send an individual message on WhatsApp Web group? What is this WhatsApp update? Meet here and be alone in a crowd, with the person you really want to communicate with, because we tell you how to send private messages on WhatsApp! Then you can troll others, you can divulge confidential information to your chosen one and have a lot more fun. Yes, you can keep your WhatsApp Web group messages private with this trick.

WhatsApp Group has new features that offer an improved user experience that you will love. A new way to reply to a group chat with complete privacy has been added to the WhatsApp Web group function.

Somagnews informs you that the group function of WhatsApp Web allows several people to communicate with each other at the same time. Allows you to share information of all kinds almost in real time: text, photos, videos, sound. This allows WhatsApp group members to better connect with friends and loved ones.

Considering that the Covid-19 pandemic has ensured that people do not travel, this tool is essential for everyone to stay in touch and keep abreast of the well-being of others. WhatsApp has been quite active in discovering user requirements and making timely updates. WhatsApp has also been keeping track of new user requirements that emerge, especially during the Covid pandemic, and its response has been quick and accurate.

Reply to a group message privately

So how to reply privately on WhatsApp group? Those who use Android, iOS, and WhatsApp Web will have to do things a little differently due to the different operating system.

WhatsApp Group Private Message on Android Smartphone:

Open any of your WhatsApp group chats

Long press on WhatsApp group message to reply privately

Go to the three points in the upper right.

Just click the Private Reply WhatsApp option in the menu, write your message and send

The message will appear only in the window of that contact you replied to

Reply privately in WhatsApp Group on an iPhone smartphone:

Open the WhatsApp group chat you want to reply to.

Long press the message

Look for the More icon and you will find it on the right side; click on it

Reply privately

What will happen next is that the window for the specific contact will open

Write and send your private WhatsApp message and it will communicate with the group name.

Reply privately on WhatsApp Web Group:

Open the WhatsApp web group and then hover your mouse over the message.

Click Menu or the bottom arrow and select the Reply privately caption.

Write and send your reply to that particular WhatsApp Web Group contact you want to see.



