Knotfest Japan Announces The Composition of The First Wave With The Participation of Slipknot and Korn

Knotfest Japan has unveiled the first wave of performers to take to the stage during the much-delayed Slipknot traveling show.

Slipknot themselves led this first announcement published on the official social networks of the festival, and their nu-metal colleague Korn is going to join the line-up. Japanese bands MAN WITH A MISSION and MAXIMUM The Hormone have also been announced as part of the line-up, and MAN WITH A MISSION are scheduled to perform at the Knotfest Japan roadshow on April 1.

Knotfest Japan will be held on April 2 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, and the roadshow will take place in the same place. Ticket sales are due to start on December 16 this year on the Knotfest Japan website. Tickets for the roadshow and festival are available at a price of 9,800 yen and 15,800 yen, respectively, with the option to purchase a festival T-shirt for an additional 3,000 yen. .

Originally scheduled for March 2020 as part of a broader tour of Asia, Knotfest Japan was postponed to January 2021 and then to February 2022 due to the COVID pandemic, before finally settling on the current date of 2023. A statement issued by the group at the time said: “We have come to this decision due to ongoing changes in the rules regarding coronavirus in Japan and uncertainty about how the rules for entry into Japan will operate in 2022. Since we expect the indoor festival to attract large crowds, our top priority is to provide the safest possible environment for fans, artists, staff and all participants.”

Slipknot released their new album “The End, So Far” in September, marking the end of a long-term contract with the Roadrunner label in March 2023, which made them completely independent.

Corey Taylor recently shared his thoughts about his bandmate Sean “The Clown” Crahan, who said that Slipknot may abandon the creation of albums in favor of singles, saying: “I support the band, you know? We’ve released so much music at the moment, and now we’re not on our label, so our limit is the sky; we can do whatever we want. So whatever we do next, we’re all going to be on the same wavelength, and that’s something you can’t always say.”