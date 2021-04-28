Knockout City arrives on Game Pass and EA Play on launch day

Knockout City: In a statement, Eletronic Arts confirmed that Knockout City, its next multiplayer release, will be available on Day One for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

According to the publisher, members of the services will be able to play Knockout City in full on consoles and PCs, with unlimited access and extra rewards. At launch, it will be possible to access “five initial playlists, six special balls, five multiplayer maps, an interactive environment and much more”, as well as solo, 3v3 or 4v4 game modes, with options to search for matches in the global community or open rooms to compete against friends.

EA also announced that all players who purchase the game through streaming platforms will be entitled to a free redemption of the cosmetic package “Epic Outfit: Ready Up”, which will be automatically added to the inventory after the game is first launched.

Knockout City will be released on May 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.