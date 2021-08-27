Knockout City and 6 More Free Games Will Come To Prime Gaming

Knockout City: With the month of August almost coming to an end, here is the chance we have to know the games that will be offered for free on Amazon Prime Gaming in the next few days.

The main highlight of the month goes to the classic Sam & Max Hit the Road, but the list still has another six games to fill your free time in the ninth month of the year. Check out the complete list below:

Knockout City

Sam & Max Hit the Road

Candleman The Complete Journey

Puzzle Agent

Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis

Tools Up!

unmemory

So, did you like this month’s list? What other game would you like to see added to the service? Leave your message in the space below for comments.