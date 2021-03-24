Knights of the Zodiac: Famke Janssen will be in live action

Famke Janssen, an actress known for playing Jean Gray in the first three films of the X-Men comics, confirmed that she is in the film adaptation of The Knights of the Zodiac.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, Janssen was asked about a movie called Knights of the Zodiac. The interviewer wanted to know what this production was about, which is among the actress’ projects for the future.

In response, the actress explained: “It is inspired by an anime that was very popular in Europe and is being adapted for a film. It is based on Greek mythology. Filming was scheduled for last year in Europe, but has already been postponed twice because of the pandemic. It should happen this year. Hopefully, finally, everything will work out. ”

For now, the role of the actress in the film has not been confirmed. However, speculation suggests that she may be Marin de Águia, considering the relevance of the character to the plot and the look.

Knights of the Zodiac live-action has been trying to develop for years

Last year, some information about the development of the live-action film The Knights of the Zodiac, with the provisional subtitle Saint Seiya, was released, revealing that the film, which had not released updates in a long time, was still being produced.

According to the news, a source revealed that the film was in the production phase and that the coronavirus pandemic ended up severely compromising the timeline of the film, which was in its initial phase.

The movie The Knights of the Zodiac is being produced by Toei Animation and A Really Good Film Company.

Previously, in 2018, a first official live-action poster for Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya was released. However, the project has not been released for more than two years.

In the 1990s, there was an attempt to produce a version with real actors. Now, however, oriental producers are betting heavily on this new adaptation. Cast, script and direction have not yet been revealed by the companies.

The Knights of the Zodiac is a Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Masami Kurumada with publication date from 1985 to 1990. The anime, on the other hand, was produced by Toei Animation and had its debut in Japan on the Asahi TV channel in October 1986 , lasting until 1989.

Stay tuned so you don’t miss out on future information about The Knights of the Zodiac!