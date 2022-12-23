Klopp Laughs at Bellingham’s Move, Van Dijk’s Return and The Need For 250 Million Pounds? – Latest LFK News

Christmas is just around the corner, but before that Jurgen Klopp laughed at the prospect of signing Jude Bellingham in January and confirmed his absence and return for the match on Monday.

Jude in January, cause a laugh

It’s no secret that Bellingham is at the top of Liverpool’s wish list, although they won’t be alone in this regard, but a move in January is unlikely, to say the least.

Borussia Dortmund could have said a lot about it, first of all, and although Klopp knows he’s not exactly the right person to ask, he reacted immediately to the possibility of a winter deal.

It happened during his pre-match press conference before his Boxing Day trip to Aston Villa.

“In January [the deal]?” he said with some disbelief and a new laugh.

Asked if a deal would be done only in the summer, Klopp said: “From the buyers’ side or from the sales side? I have no idea. I’m not the right person to ask.

— I don’t know, you need to ask others about it.

After that, he quickly went further, saying that the club is “always ready” to act in the market, but “something will happen [in winter], we’ll see.”

Bellingham’s January move was never really planned and the German club is currently on winter break, but Liverpool will no doubt continue to work on a possible deal.

As for the other goals, Liverpool have been linked with many — now the question is whether they will act at the earliest opportunity.

From the city to the villa…

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was supposed to start for City, but an attack of illness deprived him of a chance, as did Firmino, until he was injured. Typical Liverpool luck.

The withdrawal from the League Cup could open up time to postpone the match with Chelsea after it was postponed due to the queen’s funeral.

James Milner and Roberto Firmino are “missing for a couple of games,” but Klopp expects Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to Villa.

And Villa will be without their World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on Boxing Day after he was given an extended break — Robin Olsen is likely to start in his place.

Investments, offers and the January window

According to the Portuguese news agency Record, Benfica rejected the offer of an unnamed club for Enzo Fernandez in the amount of 88 million pounds (100 million euros) — do you think it could be the Reds?

The Reds “would still like to keep” Naby Keita, but he still has something to prove to the club before his contract expires in the summer.

Jamie Carragher believes that “there is no doubt that Klopp told the Liverpool owners: ‘I need 250 million pounds to spend in the summer'” — Bellingham alone would have received a significant part of this amount!

Klopp was “surprised” by Julian Ward’s resignation just months after he replaced Michael Edwards as the club’s sporting director.

Unacceptable behavior

Liverpool and Manchester City issued a joint statement after the match on Thursday after more unpleasant scenes from fans, all incidents should be “fully investigated and reported to the police.”

As a result of fans storming onto the field during the Melbourne Victory game in Australia, the club was banned from selling home tickets until January 15, and fans will not be allowed to attend away games.

FIFA took its time, but the presence of Salt Bae on the pitch after Argentina won the World Cup should be investigated. I can’t believe he had the nerve to take the trophy from the players…

Interesting tweet of the day and match of the evening

The pass card from the City game really shows how much we miss Diaz and Hota…

Liverpool came back from the World Cup producing one of the weirdest passmaps of the Klopp era. #LFC pic.twitter.com/1kmdAI5F8s — Between The Posts (@BetweenThePosts) December 23, 2022

It’s Christmas Eve and you can put all your festive duties aside for Scottish football, it’s Ross County vs Rangers at 19:30 — on Sky Sports for those of you in the UK.

Enjoy the evening red drinks and Merry Christmas!

