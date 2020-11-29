Klaus explains that the show has yet to show its potential

In the original story of The Umbrella Academy, Klaus’ antics have gotten him into trouble, sending agents to the home of Viv, a Hollywood star, to get Klaus out.

With Klaus, a character from The Umbrella Academy, in the basement getting drunk, he turns into a giant black spider and kills the invaders. What is even more concerning is that Viv has no idea what possessed him.

Now this spells trouble for a few reasons at The Umbrella Academy. First of all, there is a possibility that Klaus was possessed by a movie star who had his own abilities.

If this spirit left a demonic imprint on Viv, Klaus could be unknowingly creating an army of monsters with his power if he continues to cast infected ghosts at The Umbrella Academy.

Second, Klaus from The Umbrella Academy can bring tangible objects from beyond, so he could bring these monsters from the dead to their true form.

It’s a horrible idea, but the advantage is that it can also bring people back and turn them from spirits into something real. This seems to be the reason why Reginald was putting him through a harsh training regimen at The Umbrella Academy.



