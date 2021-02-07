Klaus and Caroline are back but not as fans think

As the third show in The Vampire Diaries franchise, Legacies has a great legacy. And in the latest episode, the series pays homage to those roots by making Salvatore School students remember the story told on their shows.

Several of the school students at Legacies have direct family connections to the characters in the musical, making it the perfect excuse to bring back two beloved characters from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

Hope was determined to avoid the musical, but when a letter magically arrives for Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd), she decides to deliver it to him. She arrives backstage just in time to see this portrayal of her father, Klaus, in contrast to the one of the mass murderer.

After the Legacies scene, Hope tells Dr. Goodfellow that he perfectly captured how her father used to talk to her. Dr. Goodfellow says that she met Klaus once and found him to be an exceptional talker.

This prompts Hope to ask him something to which she hopes he can respond as her father would: Is she the person he wants her to be? Dr. Goodfellow tells Hope that she is too hard on herself, that feeling pain and loss is not a failure.

She but a sign that she has opened her heart despite the risks. He then hands Hope the music for the last song in Legacies that Landon wrote based on the letter from her father.

For both Hope Mikaeson (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie, the messages from her parents return time. Believing that Klaus Mikaelson and Caroline Forbes are proud of their respective daughters gives both of them the urge to let go of their deepest fears.

While they weren’t the guest spots for Klaus and Caroline fans that they were hoping for, it’s still good that the Legacies episode allowed Hope and Lizzie’s parents to talk to them in some way.