KJ Apa hinted that a character from the drama is dead

In Riverdale, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) left his girlfriend Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) completely heartbroken when he told her how he felt about Betty (Lili Reinhart) at prom.

Veronica, after telling her unfaithful boyfriend of hers that they would go their separate ways once they graduated, the schoolgirl went into the arms of her mother Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) in Riverdale.

However, the Netflix drama character didn’t realize that his gangster’s father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) was listening in and wasn’t someone who was scared of revenge, it looks like he might finally kill Archie in Riverdale.

Hiram and Archie have had a somewhat turbulent relationship over the years, and the ruthless businessman nearly killed his daughter’s boyfriend in the second season of Riverdale.

Hiram has recently found comfort in getting into street fights and with the anger inside him in Riverdale, could he kill Archie after a violent altercation? This is because Archie received a videotape showing his death.

With several indicators suggesting that the beloved character could be exiting the Riverdale show, the actor who plays him, KJ, has spoken about whether Hiram could be the person to do the job.

This would certainly lead to heartbreak on all sides and with Riverdale set to jump seven years into the future, viewers would be able to see all the characters with different partners.

Veronica will appear on the show with a husband, but could Archie and Betty become a couple if the student doesn’t die? Fans are eager to see how things go after the premiere of Riverdale’s fifth season.