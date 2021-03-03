Kitbag: Jodie Comer may be Josefina in Napoleon film

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer would be in talks to act on Kitbag. Exclusive to Apple TV +, Ridley Scott’s film will tell the story of French icon Napoleon Bonaparte and will be starring Joaquin Phoenix.

According to Deadline, the actress would have been chosen by the filmmaker to play the role of Josefina de Beauharnais. The important historical figure was the first wife of Napoleon and Empress of France from 1804 to 1810.

As behind the scenes information, Scott was impressed by Jodie Comer’s performance in his latest film The Last Duel. In the post-production feature, the actress is one of the protagonists alongside Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

Since then, the director has been defending the participation of Comer in the cast of Kitbag. However, Apple Studios executives have only contacted the actress’ agents in recent weeks.

Anyway, Kitbag’s recordings are expected to start only at the beginning of 2022. Before that, Ridley Scott has plans to shoot House of Gucci – a film that will feature Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver.

More about Kitbag

With a script by David Scarp (All Money in the World), Kitbag will tell the story of the humble origin of statesman and military man Napoleon Bonaparte. Thus, the historical epic will present its relentless rise to power and the famous military battles.

The unstable romance of Napoleon and Josephine de Beauharnais will also be an important part of the feature film’s plot. This is because he would not have become a great leader without the strength and support of the Empress of France.

Finally, a curious fact: Josefina was six years older than Napoleon, while Joaquim Phoenix is ​​almost 20 years older than Jodie Comer. We hope that this historical detail does not detract from the grandeur of Ridley Scott’s project.