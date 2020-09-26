Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie revealed that they are expecting their first child together and share the first photo of their pregnancy.

The HBO series, based on the books by George R. R. Martin, caused great euphoria with each of its seasons, revolutionizing the medieval genre of television. Love brought both actors together, who became married last year and are now about to have the best experience of their lives: being parents.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in 2018, since then the couple has kept a low profile on their married life, but the greatest happiness has come into their lives and in a year that has been chaotic for many. The Game of Thrones actor couple are expecting their first child together.

The news about her pregnancy was released after the publication of the editor of Make magazine. Through her personal Instagram account, Ursula Lake shared a photograph of Rose Leslie, who poses with a black dress, sleeveless and with sparkles on the abdomen, revealing that the actress is already several months pregnant.

KIT HARINGTON AND ROSE LESLIE WILL BE PARENTS, KNOW THEIR LOVE STORY

The editor accompanied her message and expressed her happiness to be able to work with the actress, who stars in the new cover of Make magazine. The photoshoot captured Rose Leslie’s great moment with Kit Harington. The future mother shared some details of her love life with “Jon Snow”, with whom she has lived in a mansion in the East Anglia region of England.

The couple has not shared more details about the arrival of their first child together, it is not known how many months pregnant she is, but judging by the photograph it could be 4 to 5 months. The love story between Kit Harington and Rose Leslie began on the set of Game Of Thrones, the relationship between “Jon Snow” and “Ygritte” crossed the screen.

Neither confirmed their relationship until 2016, previously there was talk of a separation, but the connection between the two was real. In 2017 they got engaged and a year later they held their wedding, accompanied by some friends and colleagues like Sophie Turner.

