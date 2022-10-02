Kiss with Ann Wunsch: Twenty4Tim music Video goes Viral!

Twenty4Tim (22) is moved to tears. In April, the influential man released his first song called “Bling Bling” and caused a stir. Even before the release of the single, there was a lot of criticism. But the social media star obviously didn’t let that scare her off and released her second hit “Gönn Dir” to the market. But apparently Twenty4Tim didn’t expect a positive reaction to his new song.

The music video went viral in a matter of minutes. The video has been viewed almost 171,000 times in the first 30 minutes. In his Instagram story, the 22-year-old thanked his fans with tears in his eyes. “It’s nice to read your feedback right now, and I just want to thank you for such a wonderful community,” the musician said. He is very proud that now everyone can see how much work he put into the video for his song.

Ann Wunsch (31 years old) also spoke out after the clip was published, because she also participated in the creation of the video: the influencer and Twenty4Tim exchanged kisses in the clip. In her Instagram story, the mother of three remembered the kiss. “Can we briefly tell you about this legendary kiss? Yes, he was very happy. And he’s a good kisser,” Anne said enthusiastically.