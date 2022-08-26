Kirk Herbstreit told what, in his opinion, CJ Stroud has become better

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is a Heisman favorite in the preseason as he completed a stellar sophomore campaign in 2021.

There’s not much Stroud can improve on when it comes to on-field talent, but the young signaller has reportedly taken a step forward in another important category.

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes that Stroud has taken “big steps” towards becoming the outspoken leader of the team in the upcoming season.

Herbstreit played quarterback for the Buckeyes and has close ties to the program.

“S.J. Stroud, from talking to Ryan Day, in one area as a rookie in the starting lineup, he wasn’t necessarily a demonstrative leader,” Herbstreit told SportsCenter on Thursday, according to 247Sports. “I think now, this offseason and summer, they’ve really seen him make big strides in this area, and I think that’s an important part of his development.”

In 12 games in his first season as a starter, Stroud gained 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 71.9 completion percentage. He definitely has the elite production to match these newfound leadership qualities.

Stroud and the Buckeyes will kick off their 2022 season with a big home game against Notre Dame on September 3. Herbstreit and the College GameDay team will come to Columbus for this competition.

Stroud is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.