Kirk Herbstreit talks about his terrible health situation

In a recent article in the Los Angeles Times, the voice of the American football club ESPN Kirk Herbstreit said that this offseason he had health problems.

The College GameDay analyst said it started with what he thought was a calf pull, which eventually turned into chest pain and shortness of breath. It was then that he realized that he needed to see someone:

“Your heart arteries are crystal clear, you look great,” Herbstreit recalls the doctor saying. “But you won’t believe it: you have blood clots in your lungs.”

Herbstreit returned home to Cincinnati and had a scan of his right shin. More clots.

“Somehow they got into my bloodstream, passed through my heart and lungs,” Herbstreit says. “Once it got into the lungs, it’s like a dead end. They are in your lungs, but they pass through your heart. That’s where people die. …And I’m like, “Damn.”

Herbstreit’s recovery process is one of the reasons he decided not to cover the NFL Draft on ESPN.

Now, as he prepares for a busy football season between his “GameDay” duties and his new role on Amazon’s “Thursday Night” broadcast, the former Ohio State QB says he’s fine with his health.