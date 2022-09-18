Kirk Herbstreit responds to App State’s incredible “Hail Mary” Call

Kirk Herbstreit was in Boone, North Carolina, for today’s College GameDay matchup between App State and Troy.

The Mountaineers won the right to host GameDay this weekend after a major upset win over No. 6 Texas A&M last weekend.

This evening, App State achieved another exciting result — defeating Troy in an incredible “Hail Mary” at the last second.

“What a moment!! What a day! Congratulations @AppState_FB,” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter.

Herbstreit had high hopes for today’s College GameDay match.

“We’re expecting one of the greatest scenes on College GameDay, maybe ever,” he said before tonight’s show. “These shows where you’re in the middle of nowhere, JMU, North Dakota, they’re memorable. We’re excited about this trip to celebrate this program that just beat Texas A&M. They scored 40 points in the fourth quarter against North Carolina in a narrow defeat.”

“We are talking about teams like Appalachian State,” he added. “So we’re going to have a good time, 3 hours of College GameDay. I can’t even imagine the sea of people, read it, you see a little grass there.”

App State fans brought energy, and the football team brought an exciting finale.