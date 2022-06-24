Kirk Herbstreit Explains What Arch Manning’s Commitment Means for Texas

Ark Manning’s commitment to Texas caused a shock in college football. But for ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, his commitment may mean more than just giving the Longhorns an elite quarterback.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Herbstreit said the bigger impact Manning could have in Texas would be to attract elite receivers, tight ends and runners to join the Longhorns and play with him.

“It’s important because not only do you get Ark Manning, but we all know how it’s going to affect the titles, the receivers, the runningbacks, who are all going to want to play with him,” Herbstreit said via Saturday Down South.

Herbstreit also instructed Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian to make a deal with Manning. He believes Sarkisian will help Manning achieve tremendous success for the Longhorns.

“I keep coming back to Sark,” Herbstreit said. “You can count on the fingers of one hand how many attacking minds are able to put a quarterback in a position to make him succeed, as Steve Sarkisian does as a consultant on the draw and how he develops games. He’s a guy who ultimately knows how to attack. I’m sure the relationship he had with his family had a lot to do with it.”

Arch Manning is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023. He is the highest-rated Texas prospect since the great Vince Young in 2002.

If Manning can have at least a quarter of the same impact as Young, he will become a legend in Longhorns history.