Kirk Herbstreit calls on core fans: the reaction of the football world

UCLA didn’t have many fans at its last home football game.

The Bruins play at the Rose Bowl, which seats more than 90,000 people. However, on Saturday, when the Bruins faced the South Alabama Jaguars, it wasn’t even half full.

Here’s a look at how many seats were available:

College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit got wind of this photo and wasn’t happy when he saw it.

“Troy, how is this even possible??? I know Los Angeles is a big city and there’s a lot going on there, but these constant photos of every UCLA home game like this one, as you said, are embarrassing. Chip and this team deserve the best!! ”

Fans reacted ambiguously to Herbie’s tweet.

Let’s see if attendance at UCLA’s next home game improves in a couple of weeks. The Bruins will play the Washington Huskies on September 30 at 22:30 ET.