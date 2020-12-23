“I’m getting ready to go out in 38 minutes, it’s T-38 minutes for our peaceful Christmas carol protest,” Cameron said in an Instagram post ahead of an event in the parking lot of The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, California. “We are going to celebrate our God given freedoms, our constitutionally protected rights right now this Christmas to sing Christmas carols to come together, come together and sing about the birth of our Savior. “

The Oaks Mall posted a statement on Twitter on Tuesday: “We do not approve of this irresponsible – but constitutionally protected – peaceful protest planned. We share your concern and have notified the sheriff’s office. Additionally, we contacted the event planner to ask them not to use The Oaks as a venue. ”

The mall is located in Ventura County, part of the Southern California region, a group of counties subject to a state-mandated stay-at-home order triggered by poor intensive care capacity. Gatherings are prohibited except for worship and political expression. The state reports more than 1.9 million cases and continues to increase, reporting tens of thousands of new cases daily.

Cameron, best known for his role as Mike Seaver on the longtime ABC sitcom “Growing Pains,” combined his efforts with Sing it Louder USA.

“You feel like you’ve completed all the terms thinking how many people you can have in your house or how you’re supposed to eat or can’t sing?” Houston pastor Steve Riggle said on the group’s website, which encourages people to come together and sing as a form of protest against “government tyrants trying to control our lives.”

Last week, actress Tracey Gold, actress and on-screen sister to Cameron “Growing Pains,” expressed concern by referring to their characters in a tweet.

“I check in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your smartest sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I am worried about your brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay at home. Sing later. “



