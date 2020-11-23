The tension and sanctions between Google and Huawei are well-known. With the information shared by a user on Reddit today, Google seems to have started a different sanction. Here is Google’s Kirin processor ban!

Kirin processor ban from Google to Huawei!

Having experienced a difficult process due to the sanctions of the USA, and subsequently developing its own operating system called HarmonyOS, Huawei uses Huawei Mobile Services on its phones that do not have Google services for now. This service, whose number of applications increases day by day, is the backbone of Huawei.

However, when most smartphone users want to use applications that Google services need, such as Gmail, YouTube, and Google Documents, Huawei faces a huge deadlock on their devices. Since the processor cannot supply this situation, when the structure of its own Kirin processor is added, it causes negativity on the end user side.

Until now, applications requiring Google service could be installed with third-party software or direct APK files on smartphones with Kirin processor and HMS. However, sharing a user on Reddit made a big splash today.

A person who downloads the Google Maps application file throws this file to a Huawei device with a Kirin processor. Afterwards, the user who wants to perform the classic installation is greeted with the warning “This application is not compatible with the processor on your device”.

This person, who also thinks there may be a problem with the application file, tries to upload the same file to a Samsung brand phone and does not encounter the problem. Later, Huawei states that he encountered the same error when he tested the application file in the P40, P30 and P20 models.

After this, Huawei device owners mentioned that they can not try and install it themselves. It is stated that this situation occurs completely after trial and error. There is no official statement about the housing made by either Google or Huawei.



